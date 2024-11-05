No, Interpol Has Not Issued Notice Against Home Minister Amit Shah

advertisement
A graphic is doing the rounds on the internet claiming that it shows The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) putting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on its 'wanted' list.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle shared the graphic saying, "#BreakingNews: Credible sources have informed that Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has recently been added to Interpol's wanted list. Shah is in hot waters after Canada’s Deputy Foreign Minister accused him of authorizing killing operations against Canadian Sikh nationals."
How did we find that out?: We went through the official website of Interpol and browsed through the 'Wanted persons' section.
We did not find any recent updates talking about the inclusion of the Home Minister's name in the Interpol wanted list.
On further searching for Shah's name in the 'Red Notices' section, it did not return any results.
Another search under the 'Yellow Notices' section, too, did not return any results. Both these findings indicated that no such update has been issued by the Interpol against Shah.
No reports or information in public domain: Team WebQoof conducted a keyword search on Google but did not come across any credible reports to support the viral claim.
It should be noted that such incidents do not happen in isolation.
If such an update was to be true, there would have been several reports considering the gravity of the situation and importance of the personality.
Graphic was fabricated: When we went through the official Facebook handle of Interpol, we found similar-looking red notices issued in 2019.
Team WebQoof compared the viral graphic to the one issued by the organisation and could find several discrepancices in the former.
This indicated that the viral graphic had been indeed altered to target Home Minister Amit Shah.
Conclusion: With the above findings, it is safe to conclude that the viral graphic is fake and has been fabricated.
