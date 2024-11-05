No, Interpol Has Not Issued Notice Against Home Minister Amit Shah

A graphic is doing the rounds on the internet claiming that it shows The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) putting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on its 'wanted' list.

What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle shared the graphic saying, "#BreakingNews: Credible sources have informed that Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has recently been added to Interpol's wanted list. Shah is in hot waters after Canada’s Deputy Foreign Minister accused him of authorizing killing operations against Canadian Sikh nationals."