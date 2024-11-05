Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, Interpol Has Not Issued Notice Against Home Minister Amit Shah

No, Interpol Has Not Issued Notice Against Home Minister Amit Shah

The viral graphic has been fabricated to mislead the viewers.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The viral graphic is fake and no such notice has been issued against HM Amit Shah.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check | The viral graphic is fake and no such notice has been issued against HM Amit Shah.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A graphic is doing the rounds on the internet claiming that it shows The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) putting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on its 'wanted' list.

What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle shared the graphic saying, "#BreakingNews: Credible sources have informed that Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has recently been added to Interpol's wanted list. Shah is in hot waters after Canada’s Deputy Foreign Minister accused him of authorizing killing operations against Canadian Sikh nationals."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The graphic is going viral on several platforms like Facebook and X. You can view archives of similar claims here, here, and here.

Is the claim true?: No, the viral graphic has been fabricated. There is no evidence to prove that Interpol has issued a notice against Shah.

Also ReadThis Video of Rajat Sharma Talking About Dr Bimal Chhajer’s Death Is Fake

How did we find that out?: We went through the official website of Interpol and browsed through the 'Wanted persons' section.

  • We did not find any recent updates talking about the inclusion of the Home Minister's name in the Interpol wanted list.

  • On further searching for Shah's name in the 'Red Notices' section, it did not return any results.

  • Another search under the 'Yellow Notices' section, too, did not return any results. Both these findings indicated that no such update has been issued by the Interpol against Shah.

Home Minister Amit Shah's name was not seen in the 'red notice' section.

(Source: Interpol/Screenshot)

No reports or information in public domain: Team WebQoof conducted a keyword search on Google but did not come across any credible reports to support the viral claim.

  • It should be noted that such incidents do not happen in isolation.

  • If such an update was to be true, there would have been several reports considering the gravity of the situation and importance of the personality.

Graphic was fabricated: When we went through the official Facebook handle of Interpol, we found similar-looking red notices issued in 2019.

  • Team WebQoof compared the viral graphic to the one issued by the organisation and could find several discrepancices in the former.

  • This indicated that the viral graphic had been indeed altered to target Home Minister Amit Shah.

A comparison clearly highlights the discrepancies in the viral graphic.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: With the above findings, it is safe to conclude that the viral graphic is fake and has been fabricated.

Also ReadFalse Claims About MS Golwarkar's Book 'Bunch of Thoughts' Goes Viral Online

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT