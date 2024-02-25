Unrelated Image of Bullet Piercing a Utensil Falsely Linked to Farmers' Protests

Fact-check: An unrelated image from Bangladesh showing a bullet piercing a utensil is being linked to the ongoing farmers' protests in India.
(Photo: The Quint)
A photo showing a bullet pierced into a utensil is going viral on the internet where the users are linking it to the ongoing farmers' protests happening near Delhi and in Haryana.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a Google reverse image search on the viral image which led us to a report shared by Dhaka Mail on 7 February.
The report carried the same image and stated that clashes weere reported between Myanmar's rebel groups and the ruling military establishment near the Bangladesh border.
It also mentions that gunshots were heard in Bangladesh's districts namely Bandarbar and Cox's Bazar.
The report carried the same image.
Another report by Daily Naya Diganta and Sangbad, shared on 16 February, mentioned that locals in Shahparir Dwip, an island in Chattogram's Teknaf, near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, "heard intense shelling and gunshots over a period of three to four hours."
It further carried a statement from a local who stated that bullets were shot in the kitchen of some of the homes located on the border of Bangladesh.
We spoke with a Bangladeshi reporter: We reached out to Shahed siddique, Head of Input, independent television, Dhaka who confirmed to us that this image is from Bangladesh.
What's happening between Myanmar and Bangladesh?: According to Bangladesh’s foreign minister, around 340 members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police and soldiers fled into Bangladesh during fighting with an ethnic minority army.
Bangladesh’s border agency had also revealed earlier this week that some Myanmar troops had entered during fighting with the Arakan Army in Myanmar’s Rakhine state bordering Bangladesh.
The alliance of ethnic minority armies in Myanmar have also launched an offensive against the military government in 2023.
Update about the farmers' protest: The farmers have paused their 'Dilli Chalo' march until February 29 and are holding several events at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.
On Saturday, a candlelight march was also organised at the protest site to mourn the death of a young farmer.
As per farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, 'Dilli Chalo' march will continue to camp at the Punjab-Haryana border until all their demands are met.
Conclusion: An old and unrelated image from Bangladesh showing a bullet piercing a utensil is being linked to the ongoing farmers' protests in India.
