Two-Year-Old Video of 'Tricolour Waterfall' Shared With Misleading Claim

The claim suggests that people recreating the Tricolour in the waterfall happened recently
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing two men mixing saffron and green colour in a waterfall to recreate the Tricolour has gone viral on the internet by linking it to the ongoing 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign launched by the Union government.
The claim comes amidst India's 75 years of Independence celebration, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign where he asked all the citizens of the country to bring the national flag home and hoist it on the Independence Day. He had also urged the citizens to change their display picture on social media to the country's national flag.
However, we found the viral video has been on the internet since 2020. The clip is from Jodhpur where the Tricolour was recreated and was widely shared on the internet during that time.
The viral claim suggests that the waterfall flowing in the Tricolour happened recently. The post included the Har Ghar Tiranga hashtag indicating the recreation was a part of the ongoing campaign.
An archive of the post can be found here.
We fragmented the video into several keyframes using a video verification tool, InVID. Further, we performed a reverse image search on these keyframes.
This led us to a video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of ABP News, an Indian news organisation. The video was uploaded on 16 August 2020 and the title of the video mentioned the location as Jodhpur.
The description of the video said, "On the occasion of Independence Day, people were seen in the color of patriotism. Amidst the day's heavy rains in the city, people went out for a holiday. Due to rain, the waterfall overflowed in Bariganga. Some enthusiastic youths made a unique experiment. Two youths climbed the hill and they started mixing saffron and green color from both sides above the waterfall. In such a situation, the waterfall falling from the hill was seen falling in the color of the national flag."
The comparison clearly highlights the similarities between both the clips
The comparison clearly shows the similarities between the viral clip and the news clip uploaded in 2020. This proves that the claim of the incident taking place recently is false.
Evidently, a two-year-old clip of a waterfall flowing in tricolour is being shared as a recent incident.
