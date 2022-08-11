Fabricated Screenshot of BBC News Post on Monkeypox Goes Viral

The virus can spread through direct physical contact or by coming in contact with an object or fabric used by an infected person. The website mentioned that it can also spread during intimate contact. It is also possible for an individual to catch the virus from an infected animal. However, there is no such evidence to prove that anybody within 15 feet can catch the virus.

However, the CDC in some previous communications has mentioned the need for protective equipment for airborne diseases to prevent the spread of monkeypox.