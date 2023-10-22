Old Clip of Aussie Fan Raising ‘Bharat Mata’ Slogans Viral as Recent Amid CWC

Fact-Check: An old video showing an Australian fan raising pro-India slogans viral as recent.
A video showing a person wearing the Australian cricket team's jersey and raising "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogans is being shared by several people on social media, including Sudarshan News – a right-wing propaganda portal, which has been called out for sharing disinformation on multiple occasions.
What is the claim: Sharing the video, Sudarshan News said that it shows an Australian player raising "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans during the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.
Others who shared the video also claimed that it was recent and shot during Australia's match against Pakistan, held on 20 October.
What is the truth: The video is neither recent nor from the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.
The video was shot in January 2021, and was captured after India won the Test series against Australia in Gabba during the Border-Gavaskar tournament.
How did we find that out:
We conducted a keyword search for Australian fan raising "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans and found news reports with a screenshot from the viral video from 2021.
A report in DNA, published on 20 January 2021, said that the video showed an "Australian fan" who raised chants after India defeated Australia on Day 5 of the Gabba Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The article carried a screenshot of the video.
We also found another version of the video, shot from another angle on YouTube, which was also uploaded in January 2021. Using the second video, we were able to geolocate the video to Gabba, Australia.
Gabba is another name for the Brisbane cricket ground in Australia's Queensland.
The same video was also shared in 2021 with a false claim that it showed an Australian player raising pro-India slogans after Australia defeated the Pakistan men's cricket team by 5 wickets in the T20 world cup match held in Dubai.
Recent viral video: While the video shared by Sudarshan News is an old one, another video showing an Australian fan raising "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans during the ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup has been going viral.
Conclusion: A video shot in Brisbane in January 2021 after India defeated Australia was shared as a recent clip of an Australian player raising pro-India slogans during the 2023 ICC World Cup.
