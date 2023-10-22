Old Clip of Aussie Fan Raising ‘Bharat Mata’ Slogans Viral as Recent Amid CWC

A video showing a person wearing the Australian cricket team's jersey and raising "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogans is being shared by several people on social media, including Sudarshan News – a right-wing propaganda portal, which has been called out for sharing disinformation on multiple occasions.

What is the claim: Sharing the video, Sudarshan News said that it shows an Australian player raising "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans during the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Others who shared the video also claimed that it was recent and shot during Australia's match against Pakistan, held on 20 October.