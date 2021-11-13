ADVERTISEMENT

Old Clip of Aus Man Raising ‘Bharat Mata’ Slogans Shared After Pak’s T20 Loss

The clip shows the man saying "Vande Mataram" after the Gabba Test in January 2021, when India defeated Australia.

Aishwarya Varma
Updated
WebQoof
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video is from January 2021 and shows an Australian fan sloganeering after a match against India.</p></div>
i

A video showing a man dressed in the Australian cricket team's jersey while raising chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" are being widely shared across social media platforms.

Users have shared the clip claiming that it shows an Australian national raising those slogans after Australia defeated the Pakistan men's cricket team by 5 wickets in a recent T20 world cup match held in Dubai.

However, we found that the video was from January 2021, and was captured after India won the Test series against Australia.

CLAIM

The short video is being shared claiming that it shows an Australian cricket fan chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" after Pakistan suffered a five-wicket loss in a T20 world cup match held on 11 November.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archived version of this tweet can be accessed <a href="https://archive.md/Hi9JU">here</a>.</p></div>

An archived version of this tweet can be accessed here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

More such claims across social media can be found here, here, and here.

The Quint received requests for the video's verification on its WhatsApp tipline as well.

WHAT WE FOUND

Using relevant keywords, we came across multiple news reports from January 2021 that carried the video or a screengrab from it.

One such report by DNA noted that the video showed a "lone Australian fan" who raised chants after India defeated Australia on Day 5 of the Gabba Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The article carried a screenshot of the video.</p></div>

The article carried a screenshot of the video.

(Source: DNA/Altered by The Quint)

Other reports noted that the video was shot at the Gabba, which is another name for the Brisbane cricket ground in Australia's Queensland.

We found a video of the incident from another angle on YouTube, which was also uploaded in January 2021. This video shows some background details, which helped us geolocate the clip.

On Google Maps, we saw photos of the Gabba stadium and found similar elements as ones present in the video.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A small raised structure is also visible along the top line of both photos.</p></div>

A small raised structure is also visible along the top line of both photos.

(Source: Youtube/Google Maps/Altered by The Quint)

We also found that the video uploaded by multiple verified Twitter accounts in January 2021.

Evidently, a video shot in Brisbane in January 2021 after India defeated Australia was shared as a recent clip of an Australian man supporting India after their victory over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup held in Dubai.

Published: 
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar

