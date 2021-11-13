Old Clip of Aus Man Raising ‘Bharat Mata’ Slogans Shared After Pak’s T20 Loss
The clip shows the man saying "Vande Mataram" after the Gabba Test in January 2021, when India defeated Australia.
A video showing a man dressed in the Australian cricket team's jersey while raising chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" are being widely shared across social media platforms.
Users have shared the clip claiming that it shows an Australian national raising those slogans after Australia defeated the Pakistan men's cricket team by 5 wickets in a recent T20 world cup match held in Dubai.
However, we found that the video was from January 2021, and was captured after India won the Test series against Australia.
CLAIM
The short video is being shared claiming that it shows an Australian cricket fan chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" after Pakistan suffered a five-wicket loss in a T20 world cup match held on 11 November.
WHAT WE FOUND
Using relevant keywords, we came across multiple news reports from January 2021 that carried the video or a screengrab from it.
One such report by DNA noted that the video showed a "lone Australian fan" who raised chants after India defeated Australia on Day 5 of the Gabba Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Other reports noted that the video was shot at the Gabba, which is another name for the Brisbane cricket ground in Australia's Queensland.
We found a video of the incident from another angle on YouTube, which was also uploaded in January 2021. This video shows some background details, which helped us geolocate the clip.
On Google Maps, we saw photos of the Gabba stadium and found similar elements as ones present in the video.
Evidently, a video shot in Brisbane in January 2021 after India defeated Australia was shared as a recent clip of an Australian man supporting India after their victory over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup held in Dubai.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.