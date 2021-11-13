Old Clip of Aus Man Raising ‘Bharat Mata’ Slogans Shared After Pak’s T20 Loss

A video showing a man dressed in the Australian cricket team's jersey while raising chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" are being widely shared across social media platforms.

Users have shared the clip claiming that it shows an Australian national raising those slogans after Australia defeated the Pakistan men's cricket team by 5 wickets in a recent T20 world cup match held in Dubai.

However, we found that the video was from January 2021, and was captured after India won the Test series against Australia.