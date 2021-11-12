We Were Sloppy in the Field, But Teamwork Took Us Past Pakistan: Aaron Finch

For Wade, the run-chase caps a remarkable turnaround, having been dropped from all three forms by Australia in 2017, only to work his way back into the thoughts of the selectors. That faith has been repaid, and now at 33, Wade was able to reflect on the journey that has taken him to a World Cup final.

"I'm happy I got the opportunity to reinvent myself, go away and come back with more confidence. I really feel like I belong at international level now. I just feel like the older I am, the more eyes wide open I am about the opportunity I got. I don't know when my last game is going to be, I treat everyone like it potentially could.

"I'm proud that I could come back and hopefully at the end of my career I can look back on nights like tonight and be proud that I could contribute to what we've done," Finch said.