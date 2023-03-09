No, This Video Doesn't Show a Nepali Girl Being Attacked on Bengaluru Streets

Fact-check: An old video from Bangalore showing a group of men beating a woman is being shared with a false claim that it shows a Nepali woman.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a woman being attacked by a group of men on a busy road is going viral on social media with a claim that a girl from Nepal was allegedly murdered on the Mahatma Gandhi road in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
(Note: We have refrained from adding any archive links due to the distressing nature of the visuals.)
The video is viral on Facebook and Twitter.
What's the truth?: Although this video is from Bengaluru, Karnataka, it does not show a Nepali woman being attacked.
This video dates back to December 2021 when a Bengaluru resident Archana Reddy (38) was murdered, allegedly by her second husband Naveen Kumar (35) over a property dispute.
The murder also allegedly involved Reddy's 21-year-old daughter from her first marriage.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across a news report published by One India Kannada on 30 December 2021.
The report carried a few screenshots from the viral video and stated that the video showed the murder of Archana Reddy in Bengaluru, allegedly by her husband Kumar.
It added that Reddy had lodged a complaint with Jigani Police Station against Kumar after he had allegedly started threatening her life, but the police reportedly took no action.
This article about Archana Reddy's alleged murder was posted on 20 December 2021.
These pictures were included in the article.
Other reports about the incident: Several media outlets like The News Minute, The Indian Express and Hindustan Times reported on this incident in December 2021.
The Indian Express article stated that Reddy's daughter and Kumar were demanding a share in her ancestral property and some alimony money she had gotten after divorcing her first husband, Aravind.
The report also mentioned that Reddy was dragged out of her car at Bengaluru's Hosa road while she was driving back home with her minor son on 27 December 2021.
It added that Reddy's daughter, Kumar, and his aides Santosh Kumar (29), Anupam Singa (24), Narendra (30) and Anand (29) were later arrested.
Police's statement about the incident: We reached out to CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City, South East who confirmed to us that this is an old video.
He also stated that this video does not show a Nepali woman being attacked in Bengaluru.
"The video shows Archana Reddy who was 38 years old woman, being beaten to death by her husband, Naveen Kumar, along with his few aides. Kumar was 33 when this incident happened. This happened in Bengaluru and total nine people have been arrested for this murder," Baba added.
We also found a tweet by the DCP which stated that this video is not recent.
An archive can be seen here.
Conclusion: An old video from 2021 showing a group of men thrashing a woman is being shared with a false claim that it shows a Nepali woman being beaten in Bengaluru.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)