AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Gen-Z Girl ‘Destroying CJP With Facts'

advertisement
A nearly three-minute long video, which purportedly shows a young woman questioning the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) leaders to attempt to protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
In the video, she purportedly questions the CJP and its supporters about why their loud protest campaign demanding the CEC removal 'failed so badly' before the Supreme Court.
She called out 'double standards,' asking why they labelled anybody opposing them as 'dictators' and 'Godi media', while extending her full support to Gyanesh Kumar "against this political intimidation," while challenging protesters to bring proper proof to the court instead of just making noise.
(An archive of another post sharing this claim can be seen here.)
But...?: The video is an AI-generated one.
How did we find out the truth?: An Instagram logo on the video mentioned the username Sifat Sangh.
We went to the account to look for the video, and found that it was shared on 7 October 2026.
On comparing this video to other posts shared by the account, especially one showing photographs of the woman in question, show that the person in the video looks somewhat different from the person in the video.
When one carefully listens to the video, it can be seen that the speech patterns throughout the video are similar to those in tracks generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Due to the visual mismatch and the speech pattern, we ran the video through AI-generated content detectors.
Hive Moderation's tool gave the video element a 99.9 percent score and the audio track a 99.4 percent likelihood of being AI-generated.
Similarly, Hiya's Deepfake Voice detector gave the audio an authenticity score of three out of 100, noting that the audio was likely a deepfake.
We then ran the video through Google's SynthID detector, a tool to detected digital watermarks left by AI tools.
It noted that the video was made or edited using Google's AI tools.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared with the misleading claim of it being a real video of a young woman criticising the CJP.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)