Fact-Check: Old Video of Shipwreck From USA Shared as Effect of Cyclone Biparjoy

A video is going viral on social media with the claim of a shipwreck along the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat as Cyclone Biparjoy is due to set in.

Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall in Gujarat's Kutch and Saurashtra districts on 15 June and over 20,000 people have already been evacuated.

What is the claim?: The claim read that due to the occurrence of Cyclone Biparjoy, a shipwreck has happened. It further says that the IMD has issued a high alert along the coasts of Mumbai and Gujarat.