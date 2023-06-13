Old Video of High Tides From Spain Goes Viral as Visuals of Cyclone Biparjoy

Fact-check: This viral video is from Spain and does not show Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat.
A video showing extremely high tides crashing onto a walkway is going viral on the internet to claim that this video shows the affect of Cyclone Biparjoy at Madhavpur, Gujarat.
About Cyclone Biparjoy: The cyclone in the Arabian Sea has now moved slightly east towards the northern Gujarat coast, with a landfall expected on 15 June, as per the India Meteorological Department.
The viral video is old: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and reverse searched them on Yandex, which led us to a YouTube video.
This video was uploaded in January 2021 and was a longer version of the viral one.
The viral visuals can be seen from the 01:45 timestamp in the YouTube video.
The description of the video mentioned that it was shot in northern Spain.
The viral video was shot in Spain, not Gujarat: We also found another video uploaded on Instagram posts that carried similar visuals to the viral video.
The video was shared in December 2020, and the captions read: "Big Waves at San Sebastián Uhinak Donostian (sic)." [Translation: Big Waves at San Sebastián Donostian waves).]
We found the location on Google's street view: Taking a cue, we looked for Donostia-San Sebastián, a coastal city by the Bay of Biscay in northern Spain on Google Maps.
We were able to establish the exact location of the viral video as Pasealekua Berria, Donostia-San Sebastián, Spain.
On comparing, we found several similar elements in the Street View images and the viral visuals.
For instance, low railings and a wall along with it can be seen in both. Similarly, a lamp post is also present in both visuals.
Left: Street view on Google Maps. Right: Viral video.
Further, a geometrical structure can be seen in the viral video that closely resembles the structure visible on Google Maps' street view.
Left: Street view on Google Maps. Right: Viral video.
Even the turning of the road is similar in both the visuals.
Left: Street view on Google Maps. Right: Viral video.
Conclusion: Clearly, the viral video is from Spain and does not show Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat.
