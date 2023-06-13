Old Video of Tides Hitting a Bridge Viral as Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat

Fact-Check | This video can be traced back to at least 2017 and is unrelated to Cyclone Biparjoy.
A video of massive tides hitting a bridge is going viral on the internet with users claiming that it shows visuals of Cyclone Biparjoy from Gujarat.
The context: Birparjoy has already developed into "an extremely severe cyclonic storm." The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Saurashtra and the Kutch coast in Gujarat. You can read our coverage here.
What is the truth?: Neither the video is recent nor is it related to Cyclone Biparjoy. It could be traced back to at least August 2017 and is reportedly from Lakshadweep's Minicoy.
How did we find that out?: We divided the video into several keyframes using Google Chrome extension InVID WeVerify and performed a reverse image search on them.
We came across the same video uploaded on a YouTube channel called "LAKSH.DWEEP."
The video was uploaded on 24 August 2017 and was titled "Minicoy Eastern Jetty Rough Seas."
It should be noted that Eastern Jetty is located in Lakshadweep.
Another user had uploaded the same video on their YouTube channel. Its archive can be seen here.
Looking for the place: We searched for the location on Google Maps and found an image of a bridge posted in September 2018. It looked similar to the one seen in the viral video.
The image shows the September 2018 view of the bridge.
On comparing a keyframe of the viral video to the visuals of the bridge, we found some similarities but could not conclude if the video was indeed from Lakshadweep.
A comparison shows some similarities between both the images.
A recurring video: The Quint had fact-checked the same video in May 2021 when it was being circulated on social media platforms as visuals of Cyclone Tauktae. You can read our story here.
Conclusion: An old video is going viral on the internet with a false claim stating that it shows visuals of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat.
