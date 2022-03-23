Old Video Shared as Woman Beating Muslim Man as Result of The Kashmir Files

Fact-Check | The claim states that the video shows a woman beating up a Muslim man after getting influenced by The Kashmir Files.
A video, showing a woman beating up a Muslim man in a train and threatening to kill him, is being shared on social media with claims that this incident is an aftermath of the movie The Kashmir Files.
In the video, the agitated woman is assaulting the man by pulling his hair and slapping him. She also makes him touch her feet for allegedly pushing her while passing through the railway coach.
Vivek Agnihotri’s film 'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. This film has been called out by many for factual inaccuracies and promoting hate between communities.
However, the video dates back to 2021 when a Hindutva leader assaulted a Muslim man in a train for allegedly pushing her while passing through the coach.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with claims that say, "लगता है माता जी ने #thekashmirfiles फ़िल्म ध्यान से देख ली 💪🏻🙏🏻🚩 दोबारा ऐसी गलती करने से पहले अब सोचेगा ऐसो के साथ ऐसा ही होना चाहिये।"
(Translation : Looks like this woman watched #thekashmirfiles movie carefully 💪🏻🙏🏻🚩 Before committing such a mistake again, now he will think that this should happen to him.)
An archive of this post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We did a keyword search on Google using 'woman beating up a Muslim man in train' and came across an article published on The Wire dated 19 October 2021.
The report carried the same viral video and noted that the woman, who was identified as Hindutva leader Madhu Sharma, was seen assaulting a Muslim man in a train while threatening to take his life by saying, “I will kill you. Touch my feet."
It also mentioned that Sharma is a disciple of a preacher named Yati Narsinghanand.
The article mentions the woman to be Hindutva leader named Madhu Sharma.
The reports also mentioned that this video was shared by Sharma on her Facebook page on 18 October 2021 but her profile is now locked.
This incident was also reported by The Print.
Vivek Agnihotri’s film has created a communally charged environment, with anti-Muslim hate speeches and sloganeering arising in the theatres.
Several instances of violence have been coming up against the Muslim community after the release of The Kashmir Files but this particular video is unrelated to the movie as this event happened in 2021, before the release of the film.
