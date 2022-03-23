Old Video Shared as Woman Beating Muslim Man as Result of The Kashmir Files

A video, showing a woman beating up a Muslim man in a train and threatening to kill him, is being shared on social media with claims that this incident is an aftermath of the movie The Kashmir Files.

In the video, the agitated woman is assaulting the man by pulling his hair and slapping him. She also makes him touch her feet for allegedly pushing her while passing through the railway coach.

Vivek Agnihotri’s film 'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. This film has been called out by many for factual inaccuracies and promoting hate between communities.

However, the video dates back to 2021 when a Hindutva leader assaulted a Muslim man in a train for allegedly pushing her while passing through the coach.