Old Video of Akhilesh Yadav at SP's Rally in UP Linked To MP State Elections

Fact-Check: An old video is going viral to falsely claim that Akhilesh Yadav carried out a rally in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.
A video showing Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav waving to a huge crowd at a rally is going viral to claim that it shows SP's recent rally in the poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district.
Madhya Pradesh will hold assembly state elections on 17 November.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed a hoarding on the right side on the clip which read, "Mission 2022", in Hindi along with several leaders' photos.
The hoarding reads, "Mission 2022", in Hindi.
Taking a cue, we performed reverse image search on some of keyframes of the video and also added a few relevant keywords.
This led us to a YouTube video shared by TV9 Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand which was streamed live on 17 November 2021.
The title stated that it shows SP's Samajwadi Vijay Yatra from Ghazipur to Lucknow.
We also found a still at 16:18 timestamp that matches the hoarding seen in the viral video.
Comparison between the viral video and the TV9 video.
Another video from Navbharat Times also shared a live stream of this rally where the same hoarding can be spotted by 18:13 timestamp.
We also found another image shared by Yadav on his official Instagram account on 20 November 2021, showing the same hoarding during the Samajwadi Vijay Yatra.
In the caption, he stated that this image is from the rally which took place from Ghazipur to Lucknow ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.
The visual is from 2021.
Conclusion: A video from 2021 is going viral to falsely claim that Samajwadi Party's President Akhilesh Yadav carried out a rally in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.
