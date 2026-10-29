Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of a Tornado in Odisha Falsely Shared as Visuals of Cyclone Arnab

Old Video of a Tornado in Odisha Falsely Shared as Visuals of Cyclone Arnab

The video dates back to March 2026 and shows a tornado that hit Odisha.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old, unrelated video is being widely shared on social media with claims that it shows visuals of Cyclone Arnab.</p></div>
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An old, unrelated video is being widely shared on social media with claims that it shows visuals of Cyclone Arnab.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being widely shared on social media, claiming to show visuals of Cyclone Arnab, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on 28 October 2026.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video shows a tornado that struck Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district in March 2026.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as Visuals of Cyclone Arnab

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video with Google Lens and found a Facebook post from March that shared the same visuals.

  • The video, uploaded on 16 March 2026, is captioned, "A powerful tornado struck villages near Karanjia in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Sunday afternoon, killing two people and injuring at least 17 others, officials said."

The video dates back to March 2026. 

(Source: Instagram/ Screenshot)

  • We also found a post by the Instagram account of the Malayalam news publication Malayala Manorama from 16 March 2026, with the same visuals.

  • The caption states that the video shows a massive tornado that hit Mayurbhanj district, Odisha.

  • The Times of India has also published a report, sharing a compilation of clips from the tornado that caused havoc in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

  • The video contains the viral clip as well.

Here's a preview of the report by The Times of India.

(Source: The Times of India/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video isn't related to Cyclone Arnab, and shows a tornado that struck Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district in March 2026.

Also ReadIs This a Recent Video of Chinese Army Capturing an Indian Solider? No!

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