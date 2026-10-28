Is This a Recent Video of Chinese Army Capturing an Indian Solider? No!

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A video showing Chinese military personnel standing around a person lying on the ground in a mountainous area by a frozen lake is being widely shared on social media.
In the video, the person in the ground appears to have his legs tied and is later carried away by personnel of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).
What's the claim?: The video is being shared to claim that it shows the PLA capturing a second Indian solider near Pangong Lake.
The claim comes shortly after both armies faced each other in some locations in Arunachal Pradesh.
How did we find out the truth?: The claim states that the video was taken along 'Bangong' or Pangong lake, which is in Ladakh, and not in Arunachal Pradesh, where the conflict arose.
We looked for reports for any recent skirmish between the Indian and Chinese Armies in Ladakh, but did not find any credible reports regarding this.
Next, we carried out a reverse image search on some frames of the video, which led us to a website called 'Reliable News Bharat' which had shared the same visuals in December 2025.
News organisation News18 Hindi had also shared a report with the same video back in December 2025.
Conclusion: An old, unrelated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the PLA capturing an Indian soldier after the recent skirmish in Arunachal Pradesh.
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