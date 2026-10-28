Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Is This a Recent Video of Chinese Army Capturing an Indian Solider? No!

Is This a Recent Video of Chinese Army Capturing an Indian Solider? No!

The video dates back to December 2025 and doesn't show recent visuals from Arunachal Pradesh.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the PLA capturing an Indian soldier after the recent skirmish in Arunachal Pradesh.</p></div>
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An old video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the PLA capturing an Indian soldier after the recent skirmish in Arunachal Pradesh.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing Chinese military personnel standing around a person lying on the ground in a mountainous area by a frozen lake is being widely shared on social media.

  • In the video, the person in the ground appears to have his legs tied and is later carried away by personnel of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

What's the claim?: The video is being shared to claim that it shows the PLA capturing a second Indian solider near Pangong Lake.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is misleading.

  • We were able to trace the video back to December 2025, establishing that it is not a recent one.

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How did we find out the truth?: The claim states that the video was taken along 'Bangong' or Pangong lake, which is in Ladakh, and not in Arunachal Pradesh, where the conflict arose.

  • We looked for reports for any recent skirmish between the Indian and Chinese Armies in Ladakh, but did not find any credible reports regarding this.

  • Next, we carried out a reverse image search on some frames of the video, which led us to a website called 'Reliable News Bharat' which had shared the same visuals in December 2025.

It had shared the video on 16 December 2025.

(Source: RMB/Screenshot)

News organisation News18 Hindi had also shared a report with the same video back in December 2025.

(Source: News18 Hindi/Screenshot)

We also came across multiple social media posts (here and here) sharing the same video in December 2025, some of which shared the unverified claim of the PLA helping an injured and diabetic soldier.

Conclusion: An old, unrelated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the PLA capturing an Indian soldier after the recent skirmish in Arunachal Pradesh.

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