Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old, Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as Visuals of Cyclone Arnab

Old, Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as Visuals of Cyclone Arnab

The visuals date back to July 2026 and show Typhoon Bavi.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old, unrelated video is being falsely shared as one showing visuals of the impact of Cyclone Arnab.</p></div>
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An old, unrelated video is being falsely shared as one showing visuals of the impact of Cyclone Arnab.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing strong winds and swaying trees amid a heavy downpour is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows visuals of Cyclone Arnab which made landfall along the coast of Andhra Pradesh on 28 October.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video dates back to July 2026 to and shows visuals taken during Typhoon Bavi.

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How did we find out?: A reverse image search on one frame of the video, led us to a report by the news organisation HK01, which had shared a screenshot of the video on 6 July 2026.

  • It mentioned that it showed visuals of Typhoon Bavi, which had impacted parts of the US, the Philippines, and Taiwan.

The video was shared on 6 July 2026.

(Source: HK01/Screenshot)

A subsequent keyword search led us to an X post by New York Post which also showed the same visuals as that of Typhoon Bavi.

The Associated Press, too, had shared the same visuals on their Facebook account, specifying that the visuals were taken at Rota Island, a United States' territory in the Pacific Ocean.

Conclusion: An old video is being falsely shared as one showing visuals of the impact of Cyclone Arnab.

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