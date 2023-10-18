Fact-Check: Old Video of Syrian Refugee Camp Falsely Shared as One From Gaza

Fact-Check: This video is of a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon and not related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
A video showing children looking for food in a rubble is being shared as one from Gaza in Palestine.
What are users saying?: Users have shared this video writing about the scarcity of resources, including necessities such as fuel, grain and water along with the number of casualties in Palestine. They have attributed the information to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and Palestinian health officials, respectively.
How did we find out?: We zoomed into the video and saw the TikTok username which was @moumentaleb.
Using a virtual private network (VPN), we accessed TikTok and found the video of the user's profile.
The video was uploaded on 21 July with a caption in Arabic, which loosely translates to "From the Hanin Al-Minya camp fire" with hashtags such as Syria, Lebanon and Relief.
It did not mention the year of upload.
Using relevant keywords, we came across multiple news reports about fires at the Hanin Al-Minya Syrian refugee camp in north Lebanon. These reports were published in different years.
The most recent report was published by Al Jazeera on 21 July, which mentioned a fire that broke out in the Hanin Al-Minya Syrian refugee camp in north Lebanon.
This page has been translated from Arabic to English using Google Translate.
We also found other instance of a fire at the Hanin Al-Minya camp in Lebanon in 2020.
In its report which was published on 28 December 2020, Al Jazeera mentioned that a number of Lebanese citizens set fire to the refugee camp after an argument broke out between a group of families in the area and Syrian workers.
Latest updates on Israel and Palestine: The United States of America (USA) President Joe Biden was personally welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after touching down in Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport on 18 October.
A "one-on-one meeting" between Biden and Netanyahu has continued. Al Jazeera mentioned, "Israeli media reports say that the meeting is lasting twice longer than scheduled."
Biden has blamed the "other team" and not Israel for the Gaza hospital attack that killed at least 500 people on 17 October.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the date of the video, it is clear that it is an old visual of the Hanin Al-Minya Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon. It is not related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
