ABP News Falsely Links Old Visuals of People Climbing Border to Israel-Hamas War

Fact-check: An old video of people climbing a border is being falsely linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing people climbing on borders and waving flags is going viral on social media to claim that this footage is recent and shows Lebanese people at the Palestinian border.
Who shared this?: Along with social media users, ABP News and Suresh Chavhanke of Sudarshan News also shared this visuals as recent.
An archive can be seen here.
An archive can be seen here.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
What's the truth?: This video is old and unrelated to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
This dates back to May 2021 when demonstrators climbed a border wall during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people at the Lebanese-Israeli border.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search on Google, we found an old post shared on X (formerly Twitter).
The same video was shared on 16 May 2021 and the caption stated that it showed Lebanon people at the Palestinian border.
We found another post on Facebook from 16 May 2021.
The post by a Palestinian news outlet, Quds News Network, carried similar images as shown in the video.
The caption said, "Hundreds of Lebanese protesters climb the Israeli concrete barrier along the Lebanon-occupied Palestine border and try to infiltrate into occupied Palestine to clash with Israeli occupation army in protest of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, Saturday."
The post was from May 2021.
The caption said that the photos showed Lebanese protestors.
Old reports about this incident: Taking a cue, we looked for more visuals from May 2021 and found several images posted Reuters, which matched the viral video.
Reuters image can be seen here.
The description of the image stated that demonstrators climbed a border wall and held flags during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.
It added that this happened in Adaisseh village near the Lebanese-Israeli border in southern Lebanon on 15 May 2021.
Publications from the Middle East, like Arab News and The National, also posted about this incident in May 2021.
Conclusion: An old video of people climbing up on a fence border is being falsely linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
