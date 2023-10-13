Old, Unrelated Video Falsely Linked to the Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict

Fact-Check: We traced back this video to 2021.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing several cars mounted with Egypt’s flags is being shared with the claim that Egypt is driving up to the Gaza border to demand its opening and fight on the side of Palestine against Israeli forces.
The text written over the video translates to, "Open your limits and prepare to support our brothers, sons of Ali, prepare to support. In Palestine, the Bedouins of Egypt. (sic)" (translated from Arabic to English using Google Translate.) Along with the flag of Egypt in the text, the flag of Sudan is also there.
An archive of the post can be found here.
This post had 387.3K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
What is the truth?: This video could be traced back to 2021, with captions suggesting that the video is from Egypt. One of the captions also mentioned that it shows Egyptians 'occupying' Libya.
It is not related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into several keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some.
We found a similar video on YouTube uploaded on 3 August 2021 with the caption, "The Bedouins of Egypt occupy Libya. Its borders are Oulad Ali"
An archive of the video can be found here.
We also came across an old TikTok video that we accessed using a virtual private network (VPN).
The video was similar to the viral video uploaded on 28 August 2021.
An archive of the video can be found here.
Latest on Israel and Palestine: Al Jazeera has reported that the Israeli army has issued a warning to the "1 million Palestinians in the north to move south within 24 hours ahead of an expected ground offensive."
However, Hamas has called it fake propaganda and said that Palestinians will "not leave their homeland again."
Conclusion: This is an old video that we have traced back to 2021 and is not related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)