Fact-Check: Clip of FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Retort To Comment on Budget Is Old

The video is one year old and shows Sitharaman at the 2023 post-budget press conference.
A video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's curt response to a journalists' query on the Opposition calling the Budget "not good enough" is going viral on social media, with hashtags related to the 2024 Union Budget.
But..?: The clip is not recent and is from the post-budget press conference held in February 2023.
How did we find out?: We noticed that the video carried the logo of media company Brut.
The video has Brut's logo.
Including Brut in our search term, we used relevant keywords to look for this video.
This led us to Brut India's verified YouTube channel, where the same video was uploaded on 1 February 2023.
It was titled 'This was FM’s reply when a journalist tried to convey the Opposition’s view on Budget'.
The video shows the post-budget press conference after the Finance Minister presented the budget for FY 2023-2024.
This part of the press conference can also be seen in Hindustan Times' video, starting 45 seconds into the video.
The full video of the press conference held after the announcement of the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-2024 was uploaded on the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) official YouTube channel.
At the 42:40 timestamp, a journalist from India Today can be heard asking Sitharaman for her comments on the Opposition calling the budget "not good enough," which is the part seen in the viral video.
Conclusion: An old video of FM Nirmala Sitharaman snapping at a journalist during the post-budget press conference in 2023 is being incorrectly linked to the 2024 Interim Budget.
