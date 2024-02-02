Video of Jain Temple From Jharkhand Falsely Shared as Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of Jain Temple From Jharkhand Falsely Shared as Ayodhya's Ram Temple

This video shows Taleti Tirth Jain Mandir from Jharkhand and does not show Ayodhya's Ram temple.
Fact-check: This video is not from Ram temple, Ayodhya but from a Jain temple from Jharkhand.

A video showing a temple's exterior with intricate patterns is going viral on social media with a claim that it shows the Ram temple from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

What's the truth?: This video does not show Ayodhya's Ram temple.

  • It shows Taleti Tirth Jain Mandir in Madhuban, Jharkhand.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and this led us to an Instagram post from 3 January.

  • The video matched the viral video and the caption stated that it shows Shree Sammed Shikharji Taleti Tirth, Giridih in Jharkhand.

  • The post had credited the visuals to Rohan Jain, a singer.

  • We found the same video on Jain's Instagram page, which he had uploaded in collaboration with another singer, Manan Sanghvi.

  • The caption clearly mentioned that it shows Shree Sammed Shikharji Taleti Tirth and has also tagged the temple's Instagram account, however, this account is not verified.

Jharkhand's temple of maps: Taking a cue, we found this Jain temple on Google maps in Madhuban, Jharkhand.

  • The name of the temple on the map was tagged as 'Taleti Tirth Jain Mandir'.

  • The images matched with the shots from the viral video.

  • We found the same video on Google maps too.

The video is from Jharkhand.

The video is not from Ayodhya.

We have reached out to the two users who had shared this video on Instagram and the story will be updated once we receive a response.

Conclusion: This video is not from the Ram temple in Ayodhya, but from a Jain temple in Jharkhand.

