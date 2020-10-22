Old Video of Man Harassing a Woman On Bus in Pak Revived in India

Several Pakistan-based news outlets had reported that the woman was on a bus from Multan to Islamabad. Team Webqoof An old incident from Pakistan has been revived in India without giving the required context. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof Several Pakistan-based news outlets had reported that the woman was on a bus from Multan to Islamabad.

A video from Pakistan which shows a woman calling out a man for allegedly misbehaving with her is being shared on Indian social media without context. The video almost a year old and was reported by several Pakistan-based news outlets.

CLAIM

The video is being shared with the claim: “मदरसा वाले मौलवी ने चलती बस में की छेड़खानी! लड़की ने मारा जोर का थप्पड़ और माफी मंगवाई साहसी बहिन को प्रणाम” (Translated: Madarsa’s maulvi harassed a girl on a bus. The girl slapped him and made him apologise. Salute to the courageous sister) The video shared by one Om Prakash Rawat had garnered over 3,700 views at the time of publishing the article.

Several social media users shared the video on Twitter and Facebook with the same claim.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We searched on Google with keywords “maulvi bus harass girl” and found an article published by Pakistan-based media outlet The Express Tribune, in 2019.

The article mentioned that the incident took place on a bus from Multan to Islamabad. Pakistan’s newspaper Dawn, too, reported on the incident then and mentioned that the woman reportedly had a medical condition that numbed the sensation in her back because of which, at first, she didn’t realise what was happening. It was only when someone tried to remove her dupatta, she realised that someone was molesting her. The Times of India, too, had published an article on the said incident in 2019. Evidently, an old incident from Pakistan has been revived in India without giving the required context.