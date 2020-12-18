Amit Shah to Hold Public Rally in Suvendhu’s Home Turf Midnapore

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kolkata late night on Friday, 18 December. During the two-day visit in the state, Shah will hold a roadshow in Birbhum and a public rally in Midnapore.
According to the Indian Express report, Amit Shah’s visit holds significance as TMC senior leader Suvendhu Adhikari, who resigned from Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, 17 December might join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Shah.
The induction ceremony will be held in Midnapore on Saturday, 19 December, which is considered to be Suvendhu’s stronghold, the daily reported. Shah will pay also homage to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose there and meet one of the descendants of Bose in Habibpur.
He is also scheduled to visit Siddheswari Kali Temple in the area, reported the daily.
The roadshow at Bolpur district in Birbhum has been scheduled for Sunday, 20 December, which will be held after his visit to the Visva Bharati University (established in 1921 by Rabindranath Tagore).
On Sunday, Shah will have lunch at the home of Baul singers -- the wandering minstrels of the state.
In the coming weeks, several BJP leaders will visit the state on whirlwind campaigns, reported NDTV.
The list includes Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet minister Narottam Mishra, Sanjeev Balyan, Prahlad Patel, Arjun Munda, and Mansukh Mandaviya.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, too, is expected to visit West Bengal.
According to the Hindustan Times report, the BJP leaders are tasked with ‘Mission Bengal’. The BJP has appointed UP leaders to campaign in West Bengal because the party has earlier successfully engaged with two caste groups, Dalits and OBCs, ahead of the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, as well as before 2017 UP polls.
This time the party is eyeing to unseat TMC by attempting to connect with fishermen and the Matuas community, a Dalit refugee group with origins in Bangladesh, reported Hindustan Times.
UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya, who is an OBC leader is likely to visit at least 30 Assembly segments in West Bengal, including key regions like Howrah, Serampore, Arambagh and Uluberia.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times, Indian Express and NDTV)
Published: 18 Dec 2020,12:01 PM IST