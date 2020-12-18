Amit Shah to Hold Public Rally in Suvendhu’s Home Turf Midnapore

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, too, is expected to visit West Bengal.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the BJP leaders are tasked with ‘Mission Bengal’. The BJP has appointed UP leaders to campaign in West Bengal because the party has earlier successfully engaged with two caste groups, Dalits and OBCs, ahead of the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, as well as before 2017 UP polls.

This time the party is eyeing to unseat TMC by attempting to connect with fishermen and the Matuas community, a Dalit refugee group with origins in Bangladesh, reported Hindustan Times.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya, who is an OBC leader is likely to visit at least 30 Assembly segments in West Bengal, including key regions like Howrah, Serampore, Arambagh and Uluberia.