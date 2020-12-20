‘Never Seen a Roadshow Like This’: Amit Shah on Day 2 of WB Visit
Amit Shah attended a cultural programme at Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan in West Bengal’s Birbhum.
On the concluding day of his two-day visit to the state of West Bengal, Union Minister Amit Shah participated in a roadshow in Bolpur. He urged the people of Bengal to give a chance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the BJP will make “Sonar Bangla in five years.”
“I have never seen a roadshow like this in my entire life, and I have done several of them. It shows the love and trust the people of Bengal are showering on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the anger they have for Mamata Didi and TMC,” he said.
“The change that is going to take place in Bengal is for its development and will take it ahead. The change is going to stop infiltration from Bangladesh and stop political killings,” he added.
Shah also condemned the alleged attack that took place recently on BJP Chief JP Nadda’s convoy in the state.
“I want to tell all TMC leaders that they must not be under the wrong impression that the BJP will stop with such attacks. We will work to establish our base in West Bengal.” he said.
Shah Pays Homage to Rabindranath Tagore
Earlier, he had attended a cultural programme at Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan in West Bengal’s Birbhum on Sunday, 20 December, and paid floral tributes to Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhawan.
While addressing the reporters, Shah said: “Rabindranath Tagore’s work was not acknowledged by the Nobel Prize, instead it was the other way around.”
“Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose represented two streams of nationalism in pre-Independence era of India. But, both of them found their inspiration from Gurudev Tagore. It’s my privilege to pay my tributes to him at Visva-Bharati,” he added.
The Union minister arrived at Shantiniketan for an over one-and-a-half hour visit to the university.
On the same day, Shah was hosted for lunch by the family of a ‘baul’ singer, whose family also organised a live performance.
On Saturday, while addressing a rally, Shah reiterated that the BJP will win more than 200 seats in the state elections next year.
"Senior party members are leaving TMC. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) accuses BJP of inducing party members to defect. But I want to ask her when she quit Congress to form TMC, was it not defection? This is just the start. She will be left alone by the (time of) election," Shah was quoted as saying.
