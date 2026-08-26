Old Video of ‘Kiss of Love’ Movement Goes Viral Again With False Claim

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A video of people hugging and kissing each other is being shared on the internet with the claim that it shows a recent incident of 'communist students' protesting at Jadavpur University, West Bengal.
The post is captioned, "Ultra communist students are protesting in Jadavpur University, India for Gaza, LGBTQ rights & to implement the communist ideology in the world."
The claim has gone viral following a dispute that broke out between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) at Jadavpur University.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video dates back to 2014 and shows the 'Kiss of Love' movement.
How did we find out?: The Quint had fact-checked the same video in when it was shared, claiming it showed a then-recent 'Kissing festival' at Jadavpur University.
We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a YouTube video posted by Zee 24 Ghanta, carrying similar visuals.
The video was uploaded on
It was titled "Jadavpur Kiss protest".
We ran a keyword search and found a video from ABP Ananda with visuals similar to the viral video.
The video was uploaded to YouTube on with the title "public kissing to protest moral policing at Kolkata".
Economic Times published an article, reporting that the movement was carried out by students in Kolkata "to protest moral policing and promote gender sensitisation."
The 'Kiss of Love' protest started in 2014 in Kerala as an act of protest against moral policing.
The protest was started by a Facebook group in response to the vandalism of a cafe in Kozhikode, Kerala, over reports of public display of affection.
Conclusion: The video dates back to 2014 and shows the 'Kiss of Love' movement.
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