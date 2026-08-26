Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of ‘Kiss of Love’ Movement Goes Viral Again With False Claim

Old Video of ‘Kiss of Love’ Movement Goes Viral Again With False Claim

We found out that the video dates back to 2014.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of people hugging and kissing each other is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show&nbsp;a recent incident of 'communist students' protesting at Jadavpur University.</p></div>
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A video of people hugging and kissing each other is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show a recent incident of 'communist students' protesting at Jadavpur University.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video of people hugging and kissing each other is being shared on the internet with the claim that it shows a recent incident of 'communist students' protesting at Jadavpur University, West Bengal.

  • The post is captioned, "Ultra communist students are protesting in Jadavpur University, India for Gaza, LGBTQ rights & to implement the communist ideology in the world."

  • The claim has gone viral following a dispute that broke out between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) at Jadavpur University.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video dates back to 2014 and shows the 'Kiss of Love' movement.

Also ReadNo, This Video Does Not Show Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ Event in Pune

How did we find out?: The Quint had fact-checked the same video in August 2023 when it was shared, claiming it showed a then-recent 'Kissing festival' at Jadavpur University.

  • We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a YouTube video posted by Zee 24 Ghanta, carrying similar visuals.

  • The video was uploaded on 5 November 2014.

  • It was titled "Jadavpur Kiss protest".

(Source: YouTube/ Screenshot)

  • We ran a keyword search and found a video from ABP Ananda with visuals similar to the viral video. 

  • The video was uploaded to YouTube on 6 November 2014 with the title "public kissing to protest moral policing at Kolkata".

  • Economic Times published an article, reporting that the movement was carried out by students in Kolkata "to protest moral policing and promote gender sensitisation."

Preview of the article

(Source: Economic Times/ Screenshot)

  • The 'Kiss of Love' protest started in 2014 in Kerala as an act of protest against moral policing.

  • The protest was started by a Facebook group in response to the vandalism of a cafe in Kozhikode, Kerala, over reports of public display of affection.

Conclusion: The video dates back to 2014 and shows the 'Kiss of Love' movement.

Also ReadFact-Check: Lenin’s Letter Asking Mountbatten To ‘Divide India’ Is AI-Generated

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