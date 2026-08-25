No, This Video Does Not Show Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ Event in Pune

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the crowd at Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Pune.
Rahul Gandhi's nationwide student event, Chhatron Ki Goonj, took place in Pune, Maharashtra, on 22 August 2026.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video dating back to July that shared similar visuals.
The video, uploaded on , is captioned, "The dream is still alive! This is how the Zócalo erupted with the roar of thousands of Mexicans celebrating the goal during the Mexico vs. Ecuador match." (translated from Spanish to English)
We noticed that the account has credited a user, 'carlotavizmanos', in the video.
Following this, we went through the user's Instagram account and found the original video.
The video, uploaded on , is captioned "This is how Mexico's first goal in the Zócalo was celebrated"
We noticed that the video from the claim and the video shared by user 'carlotavizmanos' have words resembling 'Mexico' in the background.
This proves that the viral video does not show a crowd in Pune.
Conclusion: The video is unrelated and originated in Mexico.
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