Fact-Check: Lenin’s Letter Asking Mountbatten To ‘Divide India’ Is AI-Generated

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An image is being shared on social media, claiming to show a secret letter that the founding head of government of Soviet Russia Vladimir Lenin sent to former Governor General of India Lord Louis Mountbatten asking him to divide India.
Is it true?: No, the clam is false as the image is AI-generated.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image along with a keyword search and could not find any reports on the letter.
However, we were able to trace the image back to a meme page called 'Communist Party Of India - Memeist'.
We then observed the letter and found certain logical errors.
According to the claim, the letter was written in 1947. However, we found out that Vladimir Lenin passed away in 1924.
We also closely read the letter and observed that the language in the letter does not resemble the language from the era mentioned in the claim, instead uses modern-day slang and abbreviations.
Is it AI?: We submitted the image to SightEngine's AI-generated content detection tool, which flagged the image as AI-generated.
Following this, we ran the image through the OpenAI detector, which concluded that the content was generated using OpenAI tools due to a detected SynthID watermark.
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