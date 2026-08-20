Jadavpur University On Edge Overnight Amid Violent Clash Between ABVP And SFI

Violence broke out at Jadavpur University in Kolkata late on 19 August 2026, when supporters of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) clashed during a general body meeting. The confrontation escalated into physical altercations, resulting in injuries to several students and damage to university property. The university’s administrative building, Aurobindo Bhawan, was locked amid the unrest, and police were deployed to the campus.
According to The Hindu, ABVP supporters entered the campus armed with sticks and batons, tore down posters belonging to Left-backed student groups, and set them on fire. The violence reached the administrative headquarters, and both sides accused each other of instigating the conflict. The Vice-Chancellor, Chiranjeev Bhattacharya, described the incident as unfortunate and announced that an inquiry would be initiated to determine responsibility.
As reported by Siasat, the clash began during a Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students' Union (FETSU) meeting and continued into the early hours of 20 August. Both ABVP and Left-leaning groups accused each other of bringing outsiders onto campus and engaging in vandalism. Several students required hospital treatment for their injuries, and fires were allegedly set at multiple locations within the university.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the dispute originated from arguments during the general body meeting. ABVP claimed that some of their members were surrounded and physically assaulted, while FETSU alleged that ABVP members made provocative remarks and attempted to attack Left-affiliated students. Both groups traded allegations regarding the initiation of violence and the presence of non-students during the incident.
Videos circulating on social media showed individuals breaking doors and attempting to enter locked university buildings, as Maktoob Media stated in an article. The report described a mob, allegedly linked to ABVP and other right-wing groups, vandalising student union rooms and hostels. Students resisted attempts to enter hostel areas, and there were claims that CCTV control rooms were attacked and footage destroyed. Police were present on campus but reportedly did not intervene immediately.
ABVP functionaries alleged that their supporters, including the Jadavpur University Unit President, were injured and that FIRs were being filed. In response, Left student groups denied these allegations and accused ABVP of attempting to take control of university spaces as coverage revealed. Both ABVP and SFI announced separate protests on 20 August, with ABVP gathering on campus and SFI organising a rally at the nearby 8B bus stand.
“The locks were broken. The students at the hostel are resisting with all their might and not letting these goons enter the hostel areas. Police were on standby, not intervening,” said Indranuj Ray, a student of Jadavpur University and member of the Revolutionary Students' Front (RSF).
Administrative authorities responded by increasing police presence and considering round-the-clock deployment to maintain order following reports. The Vice-Chancellor confirmed that an official inquiry would be launched to ascertain the sequence of events and identify those responsible for the violence.
Political leaders also weighed in, with BJP MLA Sarbari Mukherjee blaming SFI supporters and student leader Srijan Bhattacharya for the unrest, while Bhattacharya countered that the violence was orchestrated and that students were being unfairly blamed as details emerged.
“If required there will be a round the clock police posting inside the campus. An inquiry will be initiated to ascertain who started the violence,” stated Vice-Chancellor Chiranjeev Bhattacharya.
Jadavpur University, known as a stronghold of Left politics in West Bengal, remained tense in the aftermath of the incident. Both student groups continued to assert their positions, and the university administration maintained heightened security measures as the situation developed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.