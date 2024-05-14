Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Clip of TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Getting Emotional Shared With False Claim

Old Clip of TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Getting Emotional Shared With False Claim

This video is from 2021 and shows Kalyan Banerjee emotional during Durga Pujo.
Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: Old video of Kalyan Banerjee shared with false claims. 

(Altered by The Quint) 

TA video showing Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee being overwhelmed with emotion is being shared on social media, amid the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

What are users saying?: The video is being shared to claim that it shows Banerjee's state after seeing competition from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate, Dipsita Dhar in the Serampore constituency in West Bengal.

Is this true?: The claim is false as this video is from 2021.

  • It shows the TMC leader filled with emotion during a neighbourhood puja during Durga Puja.

How did we find out?: We broke down the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across the same video on New18Bangla's YouTube channel from 14 October 2021.

  • It was uploaded with the title - "TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee moved tears to Aarti dance, Parar Puja."

Here are the similarities between the clips. 

  • The description read, "Puja means emotion and Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee floated with that emotion at the puja in his neighbourhood. Kalyan Banerjee cried while doing the puja."

Conclusion: Clearly, an old video of TMC's Kalyan Banerjee is being shared with false claims.

