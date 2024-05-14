Visuals of PM Modi Accepting Upside-Down Tagore Art Are Clipped, Misleading

The visuals of PM Modi holding Tagore's artwork are being shared to take a dig at the leader.
(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)
Visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepting upside-down artwork depicting Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore are being widely shared on social media.
The claim: The visuals are being shared to take a dig at PM Modi, who was campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.
Who shared it?: All India Trinamool Congress' (TMC) official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a video of the incident. The party's MP Sagarika Ghose, too, shared a photo of the prime minister holding the artwork upside down.
TMC's handle and leaders shared these visuals.
How did we find out the truth?: We went to PM Modi's verified YouTube channel to look for visuals of his recent rallies in West Bengal.
This led us to a video of his campaign speech in West Bengal's Barrackpore, streamed live on 13 May.
At the 2:45-minute mark in this video, the prime minister can be seen standing up to receive the artwork.
When he is first handed Tagore's portrait, it is upside-down, as claimed.
However, other people sharing the stage with PM Modi quickly rectify the error, and turn the portrait the right side up.
Conclusion: A clipped video and an out-of-context screenshot of PM Modi holding art depicting Rabindranath Tagore upside-down is being shared on social media to take a dig at the leader.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)