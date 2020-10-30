Old Video of French Prez Getting Egged Revived As Recent Attack

An old 2017 video of French President Emmanuel Macron getting hit by an egg has been revived amid the social media outrage following the beheading of a teacher in Paris over a controversial cartoon on Prophet Mohammed.

CLAIM

The video was shared by Pakistani news portal Baaghi TV in an article dated 27 October 2020, as a recent attack on Macron for his “blasphemous statements against Muslim community.”

It also shared the report on its verified account on Twitter.

The video was also shared by a user with the claim, “Prophet's seekers throw eggs at him,” in Hindi.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

The video is actually of 2017, when Macron was egged at an agricultural fair. A reverse image search led us to an article by Télé 7 Jours, a French weekly magazine, carrying the visuals from the viral video. The report, dated 3 February 2017, states that Emmanuel Macron was hit by an egg while visiting the Salon de l'Agriculture for his presidential campaign. His security personnel could not determine the person responsible for the attack.

The incident was also reported by English daily, Express and French weekly magazine L'Express in 2017. Evidently, an old video has been falsely shared as a recent attack on French President Macron.

