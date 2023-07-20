Delhi Man Electrocuted to Death While Repairing Motor Damaged in Floods

A 22-year-old man was electrocuted to death in Delhi's Vishwakarma Colony on Thursday, 20 July.
Details: The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Danish, the Delhi Police said.
Danish was brought dead to Alshifa Hospital in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, the police added.
Rekha Devi, who reportedly tried to rescue him, was also electrocuted and is currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital.
How it happened: He "was repairing the wall of the pit meant for keeping the electric water motor which lifts the water from ground floor to first floor," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Rajesh Deo said.
"During the recent flood in Vishwakarma Colony, pit got damaged and motor was removed from the pit to get it repaired, but the wire meant for supplying the electricity to the water motor was left loose," the DCP said.
"The incident took place around 2:30 pm when the deceased went inside the pit situated in gali (street) no. 6 to repair the motor, however, the loose wires electrocuted him," DCP Deo added.
Police action: An FIR has been registered under Section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.
Deadly deluge? The city of Delhi has been grappling with a flood situation over the past few weeks, after the Yamuna River was overwhelmed past the danger mark amid heavy rainfall.
As a result, low-lying areas in the national capital saw severe waterlogging.
These areas included Delhi's Civil Lines, Rajghat, ITO, and Red Fort, among others.
The floods have displaced and disrupted the lives of many locals. On 14 July, three children reportedly died after drowning in floodwater in Mukundpur area.
