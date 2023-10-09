Your Next UPI Payment Can Be A Scam! Learn How To Safeguard Yourself

"I could not receive my package, so I looked for Urbanic's customer care number on Google to find where my order was. I found a number from Google and called that number. They asked me to download the AnyDesk application, and then they asked me to put in my UPI pin", said Diksha Sharma, a journalist.

When she asked the "executive" why they needed her UPI info, the latter said they would help her understand it better. Two days later, Sharma lost around Rs 5,000.

This is not one such case. More than 95,000 fraud cases of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions were recorded in India in 2022-23, the Union Finance Ministry told the Parliament.

The scams increased from 84,000 cases in 2021-22 and 77,000 cases in 2020-21. While the government has constantly pushed for digital payments, the country has also seen a significant increase in scammers duping people of their hard-earned money due to a lack of media literacy.

From posing as customer care officials to asking people to enter their UPI PIN to receive money, scammers find new ways to cheat people. But what are some of the most common methods these scammers use? What is their modus operandi? How do people fall for such scams?

The Quint's second part of the Scamguard project answers these questions. We spoke to victims, a cybersecurity expert, and a psychologist to better understand the issue.