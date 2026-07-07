Video of Assault Survivor From Hardoi Falsely Shared as Incident From Rajasthan

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(Content warning: This article carries description of sexual assault and violence. Discretion is advised.)
A set of videos of a person in distress have gone viral on social media, where users are sharing it as ones of the victim in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar gang rape case, where a minor was subjected to horrific sexual assault by 32 men between 18 and 23 June.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the video led us to an Instagram post, sharing one of the two videos, which discussed a case of abduction in the Bilgram area of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for news reports about the incident.
This led us to one published by Dainik Bhaskar, which mentioned that a 11-year-old was lured, abducted, and gang raped in Bilgram, Hardoi with the child's father accusing the police of intimidation and inaction when the family tried to seek justice.
We also came across social media posts about the crime in Hardoi, under which Hardoi Police shared information about arrests in connection to the case.
Sharing a press note and details of those arrested, Hardoi Police noted that they had registered a case of kidnapping and added sections related to the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the incident.
The note added that one Rahul Tiwari had been arrested in Kanpur and charged with kidnapping.
A follow-up report published by Dainik Bhaskar on 7 July also confirmed that the accused (Tiwari) had been arrested by Bilgram Police from Kanpur, and that he had been presented in the district court.
Rajasthan Police also took to X to clarify that one of the viral videos was being shared with a false claim, stating that the video was from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi.
Conclusion: A set of videos of a girl who was reportedly kidnapped and assaulted in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh are being falsely linked to the gang rape case from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.
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