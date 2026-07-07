Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of Assault Survivor From Hardoi Falsely Shared as Incident From Rajasthan

Video of Assault Survivor From Hardoi Falsely Shared as Incident From Rajasthan

The videos show the victim of a case of kidnapping in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh.

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<div class="paragraphs"><p>A set of videos of a girl who was reportedly kidnapped and assaulted in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh are being falsely linked to the gang rape case from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.</p></div>
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A set of videos of a girl who was reportedly kidnapped and assaulted in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh are being falsely linked to the gang rape case from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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(Content warning: This article carries description of sexual assault and violence. Discretion is advised.)

A set of videos of a person in distress have gone viral on social media, where users are sharing it as ones of the victim in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar gang rape case, where a minor was subjected to horrific sexual assault by 32 men between 18 and 23 June.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this article, this X post had gathered over 18 lakh views.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The videos show another minor, a victim of abduction and rape, in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show People Kissing at CJP Protest in Jantar Mantar? No!

How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the video led us to an Instagram post, sharing one of the two videos, which discussed a case of abduction in the Bilgram area of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi.

A minor was reportedly abducted in Hardoi.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • Taking a cue from this, we looked for news reports about the incident.

  • This led us to one published by Dainik Bhaskar, which mentioned that a 11-year-old was lured, abducted, and gang raped in Bilgram, Hardoi with the child's father accusing the police of intimidation and inaction when the family tried to seek justice.

The report identified the victim as a 11-year-old Dalit girl.

(Source: Dainik Bhaskar/Screenshot)

  • We also came across social media posts about the crime in Hardoi, under which Hardoi Police shared information about arrests in connection to the case.

  • Sharing a press note and details of those arrested, Hardoi Police noted that they had registered a case of kidnapping and added sections related to the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the incident.

  • The note added that one Rahul Tiwari had been arrested in Kanpur and charged with kidnapping.

  • A follow-up report published by Dainik Bhaskar on 7 July also confirmed that the accused (Tiwari) had been arrested by Bilgram Police from Kanpur, and that he had been presented in the district court.

The accused, Rahul Tiwari, was arrested from Kanpur.

(Source: Dainik Bhaskar/Screenshot)

Rajasthan Police also took to X to clarify that one of the viral videos was being shared with a false claim, stating that the video was from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi.

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Conclusion: A set of videos of a girl who was reportedly kidnapped and assaulted in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh are being falsely linked to the gang rape case from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

Also ReadClip of Ex-COAS Upendra Dwivedi Criticising Centre Over Op Sindoor Is a Deepfake

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