Old Video of a Failed Rocket Launch Falsely Linked to Strike at Gaza Hospital

Fact-Check: An old video is going viral to claim that it shows a failed rocket attack by Hamas on Gaza hospital.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video purportedly showing a failed rocket launch is going viral on social media to claim that it was fired by the Hamas group, which resulted in the blast at the Gaza hospital.
More context: On 18 October, an explosion at Gaza's Al-Ahli Arab hospital killed at least 500 people.
The Israel Defense Force (IDF) refuted the claims about them bombing the hospital and said that a misfired rocket by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group was responsible for the blast.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video, we came across an old post on X (formerly Twitter) carrying the same video.
This was posted on 7 August 2022 by Avi Mayer, the Editor-in-Chief of Jerusalem Post, a newspaper based in Jerusalem.
His post carried the same viral video, and the caption stated that it shows an explosion in Gaza's Jabalia Refugee Camp due to a rocket that was misfired by the Palestinian militant group.
We also found a post by Israeli journalist Noam Amir from 7 August 2022 that carried the same video.
He stated that this video shows a missile launched at Jabalia, a Palestinian city located 4 kilometers north of Gaza.
Kan, Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, also shared the video and specified that it shows a failed launch in Jabalia.
Conclusion: Although we couldn't independently verify more context of the video, it is clearly an old video that is going viral to claim that it shows a recent failed rocket launched by Hamas on Gaza hospital.
