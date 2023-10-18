ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video From Syria Falsely Shared as 'Hamas Burning Israeli Soldiers Alive'

This video dates back to 2016 and shows Turkish soldiers being burned alive by ISIS.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Old Video From Syria Falsely Shared as 'Hamas Burning Israeli Soldiers Alive'
(Trigger warning: Disturbing visuals)

A video showing two uniformed men being hauled from a cage and then set on fire is going viral on social media to claim that it shows 'terrorists of Hamas burning alive two Israeli soldiers'.

(Note: We have refrained from adding any links to the viral video due to the distressing nature of the clip.)

This video is going viral on social media.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

What's the truth?: The video dates back to 2016 and shows the Islamic State (ISIS) group burning two Turkish soldiers alive.

Also Read

Video of Paragliding Accident From South Korea Falsely Linked to Israel-Hamas

How did we find out the truth?: We found a reply on the viral claim which said that this is an old video from Syria.

    These are replies on the viral X post.

    (Source: X/Screenshot)&nbsp;

    These are replies on the viral X post.

    (Source: X/Screenshot)&nbsp;

The incident is from Syria and dates back to 2016.

(Source: HT/Screenshot)

  • The reports also stated that ISIS posted this 19-minute video which was supposedly shot in the IS-declared “Aleppo Province” in northern Syria.

  • We also came across the same viral video shared by ABP Ananda on 23 December 2016.

Conclusion: An old video from Syria has gone viral to claim that it shows Hamas group recently burning alive two Israeli soldiers.

Also Read

Video From Ukraine Peddled as Israel Dropping White Phosphorus Bombs in Gaza

Topics:  ISIS   Fact Check   Israel-Palestine 

