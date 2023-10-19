2006 Photo of Infant Killed in Lebanon Falsely Shared as Recent From Gaza

Fact-Check: An old image of a deceased infant from Lebanon is going viral with a false claim that this is a recent image from Gaza.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
(Trigger warning: Disturbing visuals)
A photo showing a person holding a deceased infant is going viral on social media to claim that it shows a Palestinian child killed recently in Gaza by the Israeli forces.
(Note: We have refrained from adding any links to the viral video due to the distressing nature of the clip.)
This photo is going viral on social media.
What's the truth?: The photo dates back to 2006 and shows a 10 day old infant killed in an air strike by Israel in Beirut, Lebanon.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Yandex and came across old reports from 2006 carrying similar images of the child.
One of the Turkish reports by Sabah carried the same photo and was published on 9 August 2006.
It mentioned that rescue workers pulled out the body of 10-day-old Lebanese baby from under the rubble after Israeli forces attacked Beirut.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search along with trying reverse image search on the similar images of the child.
This led us to pictures shared by Getty Images which matched with the viral image.
This image is from 2006.
This image is from Beirut.
The description along with these images stated that it showed a rescuer holding a body of 10 day-old baby after taking it out from rubble of a building hit by an Israeli strike in Beirut.
Conclusion: An old image of a deceased infant from Lebanon is going viral with a false claim that this is a recent image from Gaza.
