Old Video From UP Viral as 'BJP Leader From MP Beating Panchayat Secretary'

A video showing some men beating a person has gone viral on social media with a claim that the abuser was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from the state of Madhya Pradesh and the victim was the Panchayat Secretary in a village in Rewa.

However, we found that the claim is false. We found the video was shared earlier in April and it was from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. The accused persons were identified by the police and an FIR was also registered.

The main accused was identified as a Prateek Tiwari, a local strongman in Shahjahanpur and the victim was identified as Rajiv Bharadwaj. Tiwari beat Bharadwaj up because the victim could not provide whereabouts of a boy who was working for Tiwari.