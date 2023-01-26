Old Clip of Crowd in a Mall Shared as Fans Waiting to Watch Pathaan in Haridwar

Fact-check: The video does not show a crowd gathered to watch Pathaan in Haridwar. The video dates back to 2022 and is from LuLu mall, Kerala.
A video showing a massive crowd gathered inside a mall is going viral on social media, claiming that it shows people gathered to watch the recently released Bollywood movie, Pathaan, in Pentagon mall, Haridwar.
Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, released in theatres on Wednesday, 25 January.
As per reports, the movie's Hindi version has recorded a ₹50-51 crore net collection on the first day at the domestic box office.
How did we find out the truth?:
We performed a simple reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and found the same video uploaded by the news channel News18 Kerala.
The video was uploaded on 9 July 2022, and the title stated that the clip showed a massive crown at Lulu mall's midnight sale in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
We found another report in the Livemint posted on 10 July 2022.
The report carried a screenshot from the viral video.
The report mentioned about the midnight sale at LuLu malls in Kerala.
The article mentioned that LuLu mall outlets in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi executed the concept of a midnight sale where most of the items were available at 50 percent off.
It also stated this midnight sale was open for the public from 11:59 pm on 6 July 2022 till the dawn of 7 July 2022.
Other reports about LuLu mall's midnight sale: Several news media outlets like Hindustan Times, India Today and NDTV also carried reports about the midnight sale organised by LuLu malls in Kerala in 2022.
These reports also carried the same viral video or screengrabs from the same video.
Crowd showing support to Pathaan and SRK: While the viral images are old, several photographs from outside cinema theatres showed people queueing up for the movie.
Shah Rukh Khan Fans Club members also came in huge numbers to show their support and watch the first-day-first-show of the movie.
Queues outside a theatre to watch Pathaan.
Fans showing their support to Khan and Pathaan.
Conclusion: The video does not show a crowd gathered to watch Pathaan in Haridwar. It is an old video form 2022 and shows people at LuLu mall, Kerala during a sale.
