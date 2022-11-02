Fact-Check: Old Video From Assam Shared as 'Gas Blast' in UP's Barabanki

Fact-Check | A video from Assam's Guwahati is being shared as one from UP's Barabanki.
A video showing a huge fire near a flyover, with a fire engine trying to douse it, has been shared as a cylinder blast that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.
However, we found that the video was from Assam's Guwahati. According to news reports, a fire broke out in a shop, under the Bhangagarh flyover, where two LPG cylinders burst.
The video was shared as a reel on Facebook with a caption, "Gas blast case Barabanki.”
Using the InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension, we extracted keyframes from the viral video and conducted a reverse image search on some of the keyframes.
While going through the search results, we came across a tweet that carried the same video, published on 21 August. The caption of the video said, "Cylinder Blast Triggers Massive Fire In Guwahati.”
The publication also put out a video of the incident on their YouTube channel.
We compared the viral video with the video report published by East Mojo and noticed several similarities.
Comparison between the viral video and East Mojo video.
Shops spotted in the East Mojo video.
We also conducted a keyword search for gas cylinder blast in Barabanki, UP, but were unable to find any such report or video.
Evidently, an old video from Guwahati, showing a fire caused by a cylinder blast has gone viral as an incident from Barabanki.
