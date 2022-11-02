Miya Museum Row: UAPA Or Poetic Justice, What Assam's Bengali Muslims Deserve?

For those who have followed recent Assam politics, the issue was a rerun of the 2020 controversy when the Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed was lambasted by the BJP for demanding a ‘Miya Museum’ within the premises of Srimanata Sankardeva Kalakshetra, a cultural institution in Guwahati.

In the run-up to the 2021 state elections that the BJP swept, the party has relentlessly attacked the ‘Miya’ Muslims and their attempts at cultural assertations like writing poetry. The BJP associates its anti-Miya stand with protecting Assam’s indigenous culture, language and heritage.

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, arguably the BJP’s most influential leader in the Northeast, has called the Goalpara museum a ‘threat’ to the Assamese identity and challenged how could the founders claim farming equipment like a plough as their own when people belonging to several other communities use it.

Moreover, Sarma said that if the museum founders cannot explain to the government that the objects on display are part of a separate, distinct culture, then the state would act against them. Sarma has discounted any claims of a distinct ‘Miya’ identity, reflecting a stark contrast with views that the museum was an attempt to preserve the culture and heritage of the ‘Miya’ Muslims.