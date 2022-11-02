Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, Zimbabwe’s Cricket Players Are Not Dancing to ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in This Video

No, Zimbabwe’s Cricket Players Are Not Dancing to ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in This Video

In the original video, Zimbabwe's cricket players are seen chanting & dancing but not to the tune of 'Jai Shri Ram'.
Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:

The video is being shared to claim that the Zimbabwean cricket team danced to the 'Jai Shri Ram' song.

|

(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video is being shared to claim that the Zimbabwean cricket team danced to the 'Jai Shri Ram' song.</p></div>

A video showing people associated with the Zimbabwean cricket team, dancing to the chants of ’Jai Shri Ram' in a stadium is being shared on social media.

What is the claim?: Social media users are claiming that the video shows the Zimbabwean cricket team celebrating their win against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup by dancing along to 'Jai Shri Ram.'

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is edited. We found that in the original video the players and people associated with the Zimbabwean cricket team were dancing to a different tune (probably in one of their native language) and not to 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Also ReadFact-Check: Video of Ramiz Raja Slamming Pakistani Cricket Team Is From 2021

How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for the video across social media platforms. This led us to a longer version of the video shared by the Zimbabwean cricket team's verified Twitter account.

  • The portion of the video, which is being shared on social media, starts from the 40 second mark.

What about the original audio?: Here, the team members are heard chanting a song as they celebrate their win in a match against Pakistan on 27 October 2022, which they won by one run in Perth, Australia.

  • This song does not resemble the 'Jai Shri Ram' song from the claim in any way.

Conclusion: The video of the Zimbabwean cricket players dancing to a song in their language was altered to replace its original audio with the 'Jai Shri Ram' song.

Also ReadVideo of TV Presenter Laughing Isn't Related to Recent Pak vs Zimbabwe Match

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT