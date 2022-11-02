No, Zimbabwe’s Cricket Players Are Not Dancing to ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in This Video

The video is being shared to claim that the Zimbabwean cricket team danced to the 'Jai Shri Ram' song.
A video showing people associated with the Zimbabwean cricket team, dancing to the chants of ’Jai Shri Ram' in a stadium is being shared on social media.
What is the claim?: Social media users are claiming that the video shows the Zimbabwean cricket team celebrating their win against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup by dancing along to 'Jai Shri Ram.'
Is it true?: No, the video is edited. We found that in the original video the players and people associated with the Zimbabwean cricket team were dancing to a different tune (probably in one of their native language) and not to 'Jai Shri Ram'.
How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for the video across social media platforms. This led us to a longer version of the video shared by the Zimbabwean cricket team's verified Twitter account.
The portion of the video, which is being shared on social media, starts from the 40 second mark.
What about the original audio?: Here, the team members are heard chanting a song as they celebrate their win in a match against Pakistan on 27 October 2022, which they won by one run in Perth, Australia.
This song does not resemble the 'Jai Shri Ram' song from the claim in any way.
Conclusion: The video of the Zimbabwean cricket players dancing to a song in their language was altered to replace its original audio with the 'Jai Shri Ram' song.
