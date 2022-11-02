Fact-Check: No, Smriti Irani Wasn't Reading a Book on Rahul Gandhi

(Archives of more posts sharing this photo can be seen here and here.)

However, this photo is edited. The original photo, shared on Irani's verified Twitter account, shows her reading a book titled, 'Modi@20: Dreams meet Delivery,' which is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life.

She had shared the photo on 18 September 2002, when she was in Patna for the launch of the book's Hindi version.