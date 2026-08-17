Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video Falsely Shared To Show BJP Hoisting Party Flag on Independence Day

Old Video Falsely Shared To Show BJP Hoisting Party Flag on Independence Day

We found out that the video is from a BJP training camp in March 2026.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian National Congress-affiliated social media accounts have been sharing a video, claiming to show the BJP hoisting their flag rather than the National flag on Independence Day. </p></div>
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Indian National Congress-affiliated social media accounts have been sharing a video, claiming to show the BJP hoisting their flag rather than the National flag on Independence Day.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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  • A video is being shared by Indian National Congress (INC)-affiliated social media accounts, claiming to show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hoisting the party flag rather than the Indian National flag on Independence Day.

  • The video was claimed to be from Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh.

  • Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, the official X account of the Gujarat Congress committee and many other handles shared the video with the claim.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video is from March 2026 and shows a flag-hoisting ceremony at a BJP training camp.

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How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search on X and found a post by BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Chhattisgarh, Ajay Chandrakar.

  • The post states that the Congress is trying to mislead the public by claiming that a video of a BJP training camp is from Independence Day.

  • They have also mentioned that the BJP organisation of Dhamtari district has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Supriya Shrinate, and Pawan Khera.

  • We found another post by Ajay Chandrakar in which he mentions that the BJP training camp was on 22 March 2026.

  • Following this, we went through his account and found a post that shared the same visuals as the video being shared with the Independence Day claim.

  • The post, uploaded on 22 March 2026, captioned "Today, at the Mandal Level Training Camp organised under the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Training Mega Campaign-2026 in Kurud, the flag of BJP was hoisted and the lamp was lit on the portrait of Mahapurush and Bharat Mata, marking the beginning of the training session." (translated from Hindi to English)

The original post from 22 March. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is from March 2026 and shows a flag-hoisting ceremony at a BJP training camp.

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