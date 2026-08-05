How BJP's Missteps Cleared the Path for Prashant Kishor's Bankipur Victory

After a disappointing start to his political journey in Bihar in 2025, Prashant Kishore—who had been struggling to find his footing—was handed a vital lifeline by the by-election for the high-profile Bankipur Assembly seat in Patna. This victory provides him with the stability needed to remain in the state and strengthen his party over the next four years.

Prashant Kishore secured 64,117 votes, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 19,324 votes. While the victory margin may not be massive, the result is historic because Kishore triumphed in a constituency held by the BJP for at least two and a half decades.

This win is particularly significant for him given that, in the assembly elections held just last year, his candidate Vandana Kumari had garnered only 7,717 votes—a mere five percent of the total votes cast.