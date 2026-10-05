Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video Falsely Shared as One Showing the Allegedly Hijacked Flydubai Flight

Old Video Falsely Shared as One Showing the Allegedly Hijacked Flydubai Flight

We found that the video is from 2025 and shows Israeli basketball player Yam Madar.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show&nbsp;the Israeli passengers aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 celebrating after helping subdue an attacker following the violent cockpit incident.</p></div>
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An old video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show the Israeli passengers aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 celebrating after helping subdue an attacker following the violent cockpit incident.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Israeli passengers aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 celebrating after helping subdue an attacker following the violent cockpit incident.

  • The video went viral after a recent incident in which a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was forced to divert to Tabuk following an altercation between the two pilots.

  • The official social media accounts of DT Next, an Indian news organisation, also shared the video with a similar claim.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is old and shows Israeli basketball player Yam Madar celebrating on a flight.

Also ReadFake Image Shared as Real Announcement of Each Saturday Being a Bank Holiday

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video carrying similar visuals, shared on TikTok in 2025.

  • The video was uploaded by Sport 5, a major Israeli television network, on 18 August 2025.

  • It is captioned, "Don't take a sleeping pill: This is what it's like to be with Yam Madar on the plane". (translated from Hebrew to English)

The video uploaded on TikTok

(Source: TikTok/ Screenshot)

  • While running a keyword search, we found the same video uploaded by the official Facebook account of Sport 5 as well.

The same video was uploaded to Facebook as well. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • Upon a Google search, we found out that Yam Madar is an Israeli basketball player.

Here's a comparison of the screenshot from the viral video and a picture of Yam Madar. 

(Source: Wikimedia Commons/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is old and shows Israeli basketball player Yam Madar celebrating on a flight.

Also ReadBBC Didn’t Identify Flydubai Attacker as an Indian Passenger, Clip Is Al-Altered

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