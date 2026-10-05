Old Video Falsely Shared as One Showing the Allegedly Hijacked Flydubai Flight

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Israeli passengers aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 celebrating after helping subdue an attacker following the violent cockpit incident.
The video went viral after a recent incident in which a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was forced to divert to Tabuk following an altercation between the two pilots.
The official social media accounts of DT Next, an Indian news organisation, also shared the video with a similar claim.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video carrying similar visuals, shared on TikTok in 2025.
The video was uploaded by Sport 5, a major Israeli television network, on .
It is captioned, "Don't take a sleeping pill: This is what it's like to be with Yam Madar on the plane". (translated from Hebrew to English)
While running a keyword search, we found the same video uploaded by the official Facebook account of Sport 5 as well.
Upon a Google search, we found out that Yam Madar is an Israeli basketball player.
Conclusion: The video is old and shows Israeli basketball player Yam Madar celebrating on a flight.
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