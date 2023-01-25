Fact-Check: This Is an Old Video of Brij Bhushan Sharan Slapping a Wrestler

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by members of the Wrestling Federation of India.
A video showing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is being widely shared on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows a recent video of Singh slapping a wrestler on stage.
The claim comes shortly after national and international wrestlers affiliated with the WFI protested against Singh after a few among them accused him of sexual harassment.
How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for reports about the incident.
The search led us to an article by Outlook dated 19 December 2021, which carried the viral video.
The article was published on 19 December 2021.
This report shows a video of Singh at an Under-15 National Wrestling Championships at Shaheed Ganpat Rai's Indoor Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
It mentioned that he slapped a wrestler during the first round of the competition when the latter was found to be over 15 years old, disqualifying him from participating.
The wrestler then lodged a complaint and began arguing with the WFI president when Singh lost his cool and hit the wrestler, it added.
We also came across reports by The Times of India and Free Press Journal from 2021, which carried the viral video.
Conclusion: The video is old and dates back to December 2021.
