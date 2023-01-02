Old Video of Liquor Smugglers Assaulting Cop in Bihar Shared as Recent Incident

The video shows an incident of liquor smugglers assaulting the police under the BJP-JD(U) alliance's governance.
A video showing a group of men assaulting a police personnel is being shared on social media claiming that it shows an incident of liquor smugglers thrashing the police in Bihar's Patna under the current JD(U)-RJD-Congress government.
Who shared it?: Bharatiya Janata Party Bihar's (BJP Bihar) verified Twitter account shared the video and said that it showed the police being attacked under the current government-led by Nitish Kumar in Bihar.
How did we find out?: Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search.
On Yandex, the result led us to a news report by Zee Bihar Jharkhand, dated 6 September 2020, which showed the viral video.
The report was published on 6 September 2020.
It mentioned that the video showed a raid on liquor smugglers in Patna, Bihar. Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ashutosh Rai, and one smuggler, was injured during the raid.
A Times of India report quoted Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Upendra Kumar Sharma as saying that two people had been arrested and a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered at Jakkanpur police station.
Another report by Live Hindustan said that the incident occurred around 6 am on 5 September 2020 near the Yarpur bridge in the Jakkanpur police station's jurisdiction.
It identified the injured liquor smuggler as one Subodh Paswan, adding that Paswan and his associates had shot ASI Rai in the ankle and held him hostage for 15 minutes.
Incident is from 2020: From 2017 to 9 August 2022, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the head of the state but was in an alliance with the BJP.
Conclusion: The video is from 2020 when the JD(U)-BJP government was in power in the state.
