Fact-Check: Kareena Kapoor Khan Didn't Make Remark Over Increased Gas Prices

Fact-check: Kareena Kapoor Khan did not tweet anything about cylinder prices.
A screenshot of a tweet purportedly made by Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is going viral on social media.
The tweet says: Khan is criticising the price hike of the gas cylinders in India under the current ruling party while linking it to the low prices seen in the past.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a keyword search and found no reports about Kareena Kapoor Khan making any statements about cylinder prices.
We looked for the '@Kareena_kpn1' username on Twitter and found that this is a fan account run for the actor and didn't have a verified badge.
Conclusion: Kareena Kapoor Khan did not tweet about a hike in cylinder prices.
